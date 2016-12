Owl displays, showbands, 150 stalls offering crafts and festive gifts, Santa’s grotto, a funfair and fireworks make the Matlock Victorian Christmas weekend a big draw for the all the family. Mulled wine and roast chestnuts will be among the seasonal fare on offer.

The fun takes place at Hall Leys Park, Matlock, from December 2 to 4.

For further information, visit www.matlock.gov.uk