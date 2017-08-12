Famous composer to debut Ilkeston fanfare at park event

A world renowned musician and composer has written a new piece of music to be performed in a celebration event at Ilkeston’s Victoria Park.

Paul Lovatt-Cooper has produced a new work to be performed by Ilkeston Brass band at the park’s bandstand on Sunday, August 20, at 6.15pm.

Fanfare for Ilkeston is a celebratory piece marking the conclusion of a £740,800 from the lottery-funded restoration project at the park.

Erewash borough councillor Mike Wallis said: “This is such a great honour for Victoria Park, for Ilkeston and for Ilkeston Brass.

“A Fanfare for Ilkeston really is amazing news and I’m sure everyone will want to be at Victoria Park for the event and will join me in being extremely proud when the piece of music is performed.”

Paul was commissioned to write the piece by the council’s arts development team.

An accomplished percussionist, he has performed at the highest level for more than 16 years with the acclaimed Fairey Band of Stockport and the Black Dyke Band in West Yorkshire.

It is being seen as a great honour for Ilkeston and, once premiered, the fanfare will be performed by other brass bands in the UK and abroad.

The composer’s music has been performed by orchestras around the world to audiences at prestigious venues such as London’s Royal Albert Hall, New York’s Carnegie Hall and Sydney Opera House.

He has also composed for Disney, the BBC, ITV and for brass and wind bands and orchestras.

Paul has confirmed that he will attend the concert to hear the three-minute work performed for the first time.

It has been written especially to suit Ilkeston Brass members and their instrumentation.

The band will keep the musical score to play during future performances, while other bands frequently play new pieces by Paul and are expected to be playing the Ilkeston Fanfare around the world.

Coun Wallis said: “We have one of the world’s greatest composers coming to Ilkeston and we are incredibly grateful to him for producing a piece of music that will live forever as a celebration of Victoria Park and its heritage.”

The performance will bring a grand finale to the event, which will feature music, a heritage parade and children’s activities between noon and 7pm.

n To learn more about Paul’s illustrious career and hear some of his music, go to www.plcmusic.co.uk.