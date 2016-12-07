Festive concert of brass and voices

Chesterfield’s iconic crooked spire church will resound to the thrilling harmonies of brass and voices when Chesterfield Gilbert and Sullivan Society stage their Christmas concert with renowned Harlequin Brass as their guests.

Andrew Marples will direct the singers with Chris Flint accompanying on piano. The programme is an appealing mixture of old and new Christmas music including audience carols, and the joint items with choir and brass will provide a superb finale to the evening.

The concert takes place on Wednesday, December 14. at 7.30 pm.

Tickets cost £9 and are available from Mrs J. Tew, tel. 01246 418887 or Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre and on the door.