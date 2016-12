There’s an early festive treat for all the family at Cromford Mills’ Christmas weekend.

Traditional games, an artisan market and donkey rides are among the attractions.

There’s the chance to make your own Christmas decorations, join in carol singing and listen to Windwirks, Wirksworth’s wind band.

The fun runs on December 10 and 11, from 10am to 5pm.

For further details, visit www.cromfordmills.org.uk or call 01629 823256.