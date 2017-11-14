Fred Zeppelin reach for the classic hits

Led Zeppelin covers band Fred Zeppelin will be bringing all the classics to Derby.

Expect to hear When The Levee Breaks, Ten Years Gone and Stairway To Heaven when the tribute band plays at The Flowerpot on November 17.

Three of the band’s gigs have been attended by Led Zeppelin frontman, Robert Plant, and John Bonham’s son, Jason, has jammed with Fred Zeppelin on stage.

Tickets for the gig cost £10, available from the venue or www.rawpromo.co.uk