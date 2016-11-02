Game on: Royal Navy’s arrival in World of Warships

The Royal Navy may have been on the horizon for some time, but now the branch of ten British light cruisers are finally ready to set sail.

Agile and stealthy vessels like Minotaur and Edinburgh will definitely go down a treat for fans who like to strike hard and fast in World of Warships.

Swans may be protected by the Queen, but she won’t save you when you start sailing up the Tech Tree in the Tier I Black Swan. At Tier VI, Leander is ready to fulfill your fantasies of reclaiming the British Empire. Also, remember to queue properly as you work your way towards Edinburgh at Tier VIII.

Finally, at Tier X, you can butt heads with other ocean beasts in the powerful Minotaur. She was the epitome of design for light cruisers at the beginning of the postwar period. In addition to her compact dimensions, maneuverability, and low detectability, this cruiser boasts an amazing firing rate, and her dual-purpose guns provide a superior AA engagement area radius. Also, who can forget that a formidable advantage of the Royal Navy is their torpedoes? They have the option to fire singularly from multiple tube launchers. Make sure you get the most out these legends.

“The Royal Navy has such a rich history and we’ve had our sights set on including her line in the game for a while,” said Artur Plociennik, World of Warships Global Publishing Producer. “Because we respect its history so much, we wanted to ensure we had every detail down, to create an exceptional player experience.”

The Royal Navy consists of agile, stealthy vessels, making them perfect for rushing headlong into objectives, while singing “Rule, Britannia”. They are excellent at hunting destroyers, and their low detectability and rapid-firing guns make them efficient in encounters with more “neutral” cruisers. Combine this with their excellent torpedo armament and the smoke screen ability, and you’ll be able to punch a hole through well-armored foes.

Lastly, players who have reached Account Level 4 in the game will find containers with some mystery booty inside. All you have to do to haul up these treasures is simply play the game.

Now, stick the kettle on, whip out the scones, and take a British cruiser for a spin.

For the latest information, visit the official World of Warships website: www.worldofwarships.eu