Thursday, December 1
Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Stonegravels, Chesterfield.
Andy White and Silk Road acoustic. The Queen’s Head, Belper.
The Algiers Stompers. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.
Friday, December 2
Kick ‘N’ Rush Skiffle Band. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Perpetual Blues Machine. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Junction. The Poet & Castle, Codnor.
Herding Catz Blues Band. The Banner Cross, Ecclesall Road, Sheffield.
Fuzzy Felt World are at The New Inn, Buxto.
Pint Of Mild. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Saturday, December 3
Robbie Jacks at The Willow Tree Pilsley
Live Wire, AC/DC tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Joey & The Hotrods. Benefit gig in aid of Alfreton Park Community Special School at South Wingfield Social Club at 7pm. Jo and Rob Harris. The Stonegravels, Chesterfield.
The Zedz. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.
After Hours. Nags Head, Clowne, 9pm.
Powerline. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
The Pitz. Starkholmes Village Hall. Admission £10 including pie and peas.
Spanky Johnson. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Matrix. Brimington Social Club.
Bad Penny. The Harlequin, Sheffield.
Chloe Pownall, Buxton Conservative Club.
Vyndictive , The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.
Fuzzy Felt World , The Bull’s Head, Buxton
Origin. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.
Pint Of Mild. The Grouse, Brampton.
Sunday, December 4
The Shambles. Open mic afternoon, The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
The Amelia Carter Band. Clowne Community Centre.
A Night with Molly May. Open mic at The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Larkins and the Indieannas Twenty Ten in Matlock
Tuesday, December 6
Kate Rusby. Sheffield City Hall.
Wednesday, December 7
ThunderRoadZ, sounds of the ukelele. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
