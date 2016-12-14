Thursday, December 15

Ben Ottewell. The Loft, Matlock.

Friday, December 16

The A52s, Lunadogs, Carol Fieldhouse, Defcon 1, Robyn Wallis Johnson, The Big Enjoyment, Hannah James and DJ Sue Allanson in fundraiser for Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity. Wirksworth Town Hall, 6pm to midnight. Tickets £5, available from Traid Links.

The Nutty Boys and The Sound Thieves, mods versus rockers Christmas bash. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

The Carnival. Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Mardia and Dark Lightning. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Muskoka Drive, R&B, funk & soul. The Poet and Castle, Codnor.

Matthew Halsall Gondwana Orchestra. Robert Ludlam Theatre, Darley Abbey, Derby.

Bad Penny. The New Inn, New Tupton, Chesterfield

The Pitz. Rykneld Turnpyke, Clay Cross.

The Score. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Bulls Head, Buxton.

Saturday, December 17

The Wonder Whys and Dalton. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Bad Language. The Grouse, Brampton, Chesterfield.

Synner. Jolly Colliers, Heanor.

Karl Howard at The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Evolution Duo. The Brimington Social Club.

The Pitz. Three Horse Shoes, Clay Cross

The Buddies. The Butcher’s Arms. Brimington.

Uncle Salty. 10A High Street, Dronfield

Mandy Mac- live from 9pm. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

The Zedz at The Ark Tavern, Brimington

Maxxine Santanna. The Stonegravels, Chesterfield.

Richie Richards. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Dogboy and The Yeah Ducks. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tristam Shandy. Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Silicone Taxis. Duke of York, Burton Road, Derby.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Sunday, December 18

The Dogs **** host open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Jake & Elwood, Blues Brothers tribute. Ark Tavern, Brimington, 4.30pm.

Karaoke. Brimington Social Club.

Vamp. Clowne Rock and Blues Club.

A Very Merry Burlesque Christmas - £8.50 in advance or £10 on the door. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Vicky Louise. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

A Night with Molly May. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Roots acoustic open mic. Thorntree, Ripley.

Kev Smith Jones. The Bulls Head, Ilkeston.