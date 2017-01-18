Thursday, January 19
The New Orleans Hot Shots. The Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield
Starscreen. Golden Eagle, Agard Road, Derby.
The Pretty Reckless. Rock City, Nottingham.
Friday, January 20
Bravado, a tribute to Rush. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.
Dave Sturt and Andy Bole. The Queens Head, Belper. Admission £8.
R ‘n’ FR. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Sebastian. Crown and Cushion, Chesterfield.
David Lacey, singer-songwriter. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Scott Carr. Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Peter Jones, X Factor finalist. Old Comrades Club, Creswell.
Where’s Dan? Warsop Ex Servicemen’s Club, Carr Lane, Warsop.
Mercury, tribute to Queen. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.
The Hunna. Rock City, Nottingham.
Saturday, January 21
Craig Boden. The Steelmelters Arms, Newbold.
Chris Wood, male singer. Club Chesterfield, off Chester Street, Chesterfield.
Pint of Mild. Dusty Miller, Barlborough.
Elliot Peters. Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.
JJ Galway, The Stonegravels, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.
Fuzzy Felt World. Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.
Kirsten Young. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.
Origin. Butchers Arms, Brimington.
Lyndsay Graham. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.
Complete Madness. Brimington Social Club.
Kingdom of States. 10A High Street, Dronfield.
Ashley James. Hilltop WM Club, Bolsover.
Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Green Date. The Flowerpot, Derby.
Dave Santana. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.
Dylan James, Enterprise Club, Ilkeston.
Angie D’Silva, female vocalist. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.
Big Dave Bopper. The Joker’s (Selston Working Men’s Club), Recreation Street, Selston.
Gidea Park and Friends, featuring Eric Haydock (ex Hollies), in a tribute to The Hollies. The Diamond, Sutton in Ashfield.
The Dillinger Escape Plan - final tour, supported by HO9909 + Primitive Weapons. Rock City, Nottingham.
Sunday, January 22
Whisky Bob Shaker hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.
Three Legged Cat. Clowne Community Centre.
Jamie’s karaoke. Brimington Social Club.
Steve Parkes. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield. Molly May’s open mic night. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.
Lee Stone. Alfreton Town Supporters Club.
Sinfu. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Sam & Dave. Warsop Ex Servicemen’s Club, Warsop.
Monday, January 23
The Long Island. The Hairy Dog, Derby.
Wednesday, January 25
Geoff Phillips, country ‘n’ western. North Wingfield Miners Welfare Social Club, Williamthorpe Road, North Wingfield.
The Carnival host open mic jam. 10A High Street, Dronfield.