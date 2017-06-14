Friday, June 16

Metal Fatigue. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Blend. Shoulder of Mutton, Hasland.

Marcus Bonfanti. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Uncle Salty. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

R ‘n’ FR. 10a High Street, Dronfield.

Joseph Knight. The Queen’s Head, Belper.

Lil Jim and Caine Paisley. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Saturday, June 17

Fake Festival with Bon Jovi Experience, Four Fighters, Antarctic Monkeys, The Nameless, The Wonderwhys, Angry Jesters, Heads Will Roll and Albany. Stand Road recreation ground, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield.

Bandfest with Ovacast, Under the Radar, Joint Decision (Alex Spacey), Towards the Sun, Powerline, Wickerman, Firewire, Bad Language and Blend. Hollingwood Hotel, Hollingwood, from 12 noon.

N-Trance, Stompin Tom and DJ Dwarfy. The Loft, Matlock.

Powerline. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Cheshire Cheese, Buxton.

Brad Nelson, singer. Buxton Conservative Club.

Damon Downs. The Britannia, New Tupton.

Robery Perry. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Speak and Spell (Depeche Mode tribute). The Flowerpot, Derby.

The Old Romantics. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

James Defoe. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

Shane. The Enterprise Club, Station Road, Ilkeston.

Fahrenheit. New Whittington Social institute, Chesterfield.

Rattled. The Edgefold Club, Matlock.

Little Dog. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Lisa Monroe. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Robbie Dixon. The Boundary, Lea Vale, Broadmeadows, South Normanton.

Jon Ryan. The Hilltop Club, Bolsover.

After Hours. The Butcher’s Arms, Brimington.

San Fren. Brimington Social Club.

Pint Of Mild. Carnfield Club, South Normanton.

Bad Penny. The Harlequin, Sheffield.

Sunday, June 18

Julian Widdop and Julian Jones. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Ritchie Richards. Alfreton Town Supporters Club, North Street, Alfreton.

John Verity Band. Clowne Community Centre.

Wednesday, June 21

The Carnival hosts open mic night. 10a High Street, Dronfield.