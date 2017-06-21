Friday, June 23

Dror Kessler, Wes Finch, The Dooberies, Gravity Percussion, The King Bs. Exile Festival, Sabine Hay, Darley Dale.

Led Into Zeppelin, tribute to Led Zeppelin. Real Time Live, Chesterfield.

Charlie Healy from X Factor finalists The Risk. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tin Man. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

DFacto. The Victoria Club, Sheffield Road, Chesterfield.

Filthy Beggars and Angels. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Prita. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Dan Baird and Homemade Sin. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Surreal Panther and 5oo Fighters. The Spot Entertainment Centre, Derby.

Midnight Pumpkin Trucks. Tiffany Lounge, Derby.

Nasty High. The Sitwell Tavern, Derby.

Bad Penny. The Springvale Tavern, Sheffield.

Saturday, June 24

Black Thorn, Prita, 5 Hills Out, Katie Spencer, Stuck in Second play in the afternoon at Exile Festival, Sabine Hay, Darley Dale. Teyr, The Hut People, Agbeko, Lil Jim and the ‘Z’ Theory play at the festival at night.

Metropolis. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Groundhog Days, formerly The Old Romantics. Staveley Hall, from 7pm.

Rockin Ratbags. New Whittington Social Institute, Chesterfield.

Atomic. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

The Rapids. Brimington Social Club.

Scott Anson. The Willow Tree, Pilsley.

Shane Stevens. The Shinnon, Hepthorne Lane, North Wingfield.

Faerground Accidents, supported by Route 66. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Vyndictive. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

International Rescue. Palmer Morewood Club, Alfreton.

The Cheeky Vimtos. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Electric Lemon Band, Alex Blood & The Diggers, Knights Project and the Raven Kings play at Whatstandwell Festival. Hankin Farm, Whatstandwell. Friday night’s entertainment includes a DJ and circus show. Saturday’s attractions include a fun run, circus skills workshop, willow weaving and pottery.

Ohasis. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Groundhog Days, formerly known as The Old Romantics. Staveley Hall & Gardens, from 7pm.

Therapy. Old Whittington MIners Social Club, Chesterfield.

John Belmont. Hilttop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Sunday, June 25

Molly and the Greynotes, Sarah Matthews and Doug Eunson, Sweet Liquorice and The Bonfire Radicals at Exile Festival. Sabine Hay, Darley Dale.

Meatloaf tribute, The Ark Tavern, Brimington, 5pm.

The Nicol Band. Clowne Community Centre.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Marv White hosts open mic. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Wayne Marcus. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Monday, June 26

Sweet Liquorice, acoustic alternative pop. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Tuesday, June 27

Jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington. 8.30pm.

Wednesday, June 28

The Carnival hosts open mic jam. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Edwina Hayes. Old Hall Hotel, Hope.

Wildwood Flower Band. The Neptune, Chesterfield.

Lottie T’vay, award-winning singer. Hilltop WM Club & Institute, Bolsover.

Woolley and Archer, acoustic rock and blues. The Flowerpot, Derby.