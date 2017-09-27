Thursday, September 28

The Knights of Jazz. Unwin Club, Sutton in Ashfield.

Friday, September 29

After Hours. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

FireWire. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

Revolver. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Swamptrash. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Nightingales. The Hairy Dog, Derby.

The Score. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

U2UK. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Dark Lightning. The Railway, Wadsley Bridge, Sheffield.

Saturday, September 30

Hard Rain, Judy Dunlop, Cath James & Martin Harwood, Toein’ In The Dark. The Young O’Tooles, The Flow, John Young perform at a concert in memory of Neil Bagshaw. St Thomas Centre, Chesterfield. Tickets £10. Proceeds for Ashgate Hospice and Cavendish Cancer Care.

Definitely Mightbe. Oasis and Stone Roses tribute. Real Time Live, Chesterfield. Turn The Page. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.

To Kill Achilles, Skies in Motion, PhattFoxx, Raised by Owls, This.is.Hate, Starve to Survive, Hung Daddy, Bury the Traitor, TOWERS, Buried and Forgotten, Infirm of Purpose, By Design, REVEALER, Ivory Fire, Arkdown and King Abyss play ALT Fest. The Hairy Dog, Derby. Tickets £10.

Crazyhead reunion tour. N.E.M., Hucknall.

The Amelia Carter Band. The Grouse, Chatsworth Road, Chesterfield.

Harmony and Reason. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Scott Anson. Willow Tree, Pilsley, near Clay Cross.

Trinity Road. The Shinnon, North Wingfield.

Dark Lightning. The New Inn, Tupton.

Non Compos Mentis. Butchers Arms, Brimington.

Anthony John Clarke and Chris Butler. The Queen’s Head, Belper.

Sebastian. Hilltop WM Club and Institute, Bolsover.

Alibi. Brimington Social Club.

Fuzzy Felt World. The Eagle, Buxton.

Acoustic Union. The Boat Inn, Cromford.

Sean Webster Band. The Flowerpot, Derby.

Rupert Stone Duo. 10A High Street, Dronfield.

Sunday October 1

Sam Miggell. Old Whittington Miners Social Club, Chesterfield.

Vamp. Clowne Community Centre.

Molly May’s open mic. The Fishpond, Matlock Bath.

Tuesday, October 3

Shaun Byrne’s open acoustic night. Old Poets Corner, Ashover.

Harris Nixon’s jam night. The Ark Tavern, Brimington.