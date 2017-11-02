Grab tickets for Walking With Dinosaurs

Dinosaurs will be ruling the earth once more when a smash-hit show returns to the United Kingdom.
Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 3, for Walking With Dinosaurs - The Arena Spectacular which will be staged next summer.
