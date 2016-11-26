Hear The Dylan Project play Blonde on Blonde tracks in Wirksworth

For 18 years The Dylan Project have been touring the world with their affectionate tribute to Bob Dylan’s work.

This year’s show, which is touring to Wirksworth Town Hall on December 10, features their version of the classic Blonde on Blonde played in album order. Blonde on Blonde was released 50 years ago.

The Dylan Project have released their own double album, Caught in the Convent, this year.

Led by veteran Birmingham rocker Steve Gibbons, the band are all virtuoso musicians in their own right: the rhythm section of Dave Pegg and Gerry Conway are from Fairport Convention, guitarist PJ Wright from folk-rock luminaries Fotheringay and the line up is completed by keyboard wizard Phil Bond.

