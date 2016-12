Musicians are banding together in the Derbyshire Dales for a gig in aid of refugees around the world.

The A52s, Lunadogs, Carol Fieldhouse, Defcon 1, Robyn Wallis Johnson, The Big Enjoyment, Hannah James and DJ Sue Allanson will be performing at Wirksworth Town Hall on Friday, December 16, from 6pm to midnight.

Tickets costing £5 and £3 (concessions) are available at Traid Links, Wirksworth. Proceeds go to Derbyshire Refugee Solidarity.