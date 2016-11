Indie-rock band Low will be airing tracks from their latest album Ones and Sixes when they play at Buxton Opera House on Friday, December 2.

Tracks from their critically acclaimed new release have been playlisted on BBC 6 radio and the band have appeared on Jools Holland BBC show.

With many of their UK tour dates sold out, don’t miss the chance to watch them in Derbyshire.

Tickets £25.50-£28. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk