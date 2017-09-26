High society satire in Wilde comedy

A stage adaptation of Oscar Wilde’s raucous social comedy Lady Windermere’s Fan will be performed in Derbyshire.

The production by Theatrical Niche tours to Buxton’s Pavilion Arts Centre on October 12.

This is the 12th and largest tour yet for a company renowned for its high-energy, physical theatre.

​When a mysterious new beauty enters high society, the in-crowd are sent scattering outwards, bent utterly backwards and flattened low to find out exactly who they are dealing with. Dismayed to discover her own husband is caught up in the rumours, can young Lady Windermere keep him in line, or will she end up fanning the very fires she is trying so hard to put out?

Wilde’s creation pulls apart the intricacies of etiquette and flips expectation rump-over-head in this scathingly funny satire.

Tickets £14. Contact 01298 72190 or www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk