Jodie Prenger on tour in Shirley Valentine

Jodie Prenger takes on the role of a housewife who changes her life for the better in the heart-warming comedy Shirley Valentine.

She stars in the first major revival of Willy Russell’s heart-warming comedy which premiered in 1986 and went on to take the world by storm.

Shirley Valentine is heading for Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre and will be in town from September 25 to 30.

In the show, Jodie lays a Liverpudlian mum whose kids have flown the nest and who talks to the wall as she rustles up egg and chips for her hubby. But when her best friend offers her a trip to Greece for two weeks, Shirley packs her bags, heads for the sun and starts to see the world and herself very differently. Nine years ago Jodie won television talent show I’d Do Anything which gave her the opportunity to play Nancy in a West End revival of the musical Oliver! She received the Theatregoers’ Choice Whatsonstage Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Musical. Jodie played the role of The Lady of the Lake in the UK tour of the hit musical Spamalot in 2010. Five years later, she took the part of nasty orphanage boss Miss Hannigan in a touring production of Annie. On television, she has been a guest panellist on Loose Women and a regular contributor on The Alan Titchmarsh Show and This Morning.

Ticket prices for Shirley Valentine at the Pomegranate start at £20.50. To book, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

