Kings of Leon are set to play Sheffield Arena for the fifth time this summer.

The newly-announced show is on June 10 and will follow the string of five arena dates the band are playing in February across the UK.

Kings Of Leon are also headlining the British Summer Time gig in Hyde Park on July 6 with support from Pixies and Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Tickets priced £50.40 to £72.80 are available on 0114 2565656, online at www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or in person at the Arena box office.