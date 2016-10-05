Lee Mead sings hits of Hollywood

Musical theatre star Lee Mead will perform classic songs from the Hollywood shows.

His solo tour Some Enchanted Evening, which rolls into Chesterfield’s Pomegranate Theatre on October 14, features music from his album of the same name.

Lee will perform a wide range of show tunes, along with some additional favourites in a show which fulfils his personal ambition of performing selections from musicals of the 1940s and 1950s.

Amongst the musical choices are Some Enchanted Evening from the 1949 Rodgers & Hammerstein musical South Pacific. This is complemented with material that includes Singin’ In The Rain, from the 1952 MGM musical comedy starring Gene Kelly, and Luck Be A Lady from Guys ‘n’ Dolls, Where Or When from the 1939 MGM film Babes in Arms; the Jules Steyn/Sammy Cahn song I Fall In Love Too Easily from the movie Anchors Aweigh, and I’ll See You In My Dreams from the eponymously titled 1951 film.

The songs will continue with Almost Like Being in Love from Brigadoon; the Jerome Kern/Oscar Hammerstein II All The Things You Are; George and Ira Gershwin’s A Foggy Day ( In London Town); the 1937 jazz standard By Myself and a song that has proved very popular on Lee’s current tour - Feeling Good written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse.

Ever since Lee won the coveted role of Joseph in the TV series Any Dream Will Do, he hasn’t looked back. He received rave reviews for his performance as Caractacus Potts in this year’s touring musical Chitty Chitty Bang Bang.

He has starred in hit West End musicals Joseph, Wicked and Legally Blonde and went on to score a coveted role in the long-running BBC1 drama Casualty playing the character of Lofty.

Lee is accompanied on tour by his band with musical director Mason Neely, who also produced Lee’s top twenty album Some Enchanted Evening which is available on CD and to download.

His performance at the Pomegranate Theatre starts at 7.30pm. Tickets cost £24 or £39 for dinner and show. To book, contact 01246 345222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk