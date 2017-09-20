Mark Watson tours to Matlock Bath this week

Stand-up comedian and TV favourite, Mark Watson, is heading for Matlock Bath this week.

He brings his MW tour to the Grand Pavilion on Friday, September 22.

The concept behind this tour is that Mark is only playing at locations which contain the capital letters from his name.

Mark is a regular on telly’s Never Mind The Buzzcocks, Mock The Week, Would I Lie To You and Have I Got News For You.

His live show is suitable for over 14s only.

Tickets are £18.70. To book, visit www. markwatson.seetickets.com/event/mark-watson/the-grand-pavilion/1072201