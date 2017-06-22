Micky Flanagan extends tour

Micky Flanagan, one of comedy’s biggest names brings his An Another Fing tour back to arenas for one more night.

He performs at Sheffield Arena on June 24 and at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on June 28. Micky’s shows last month played to rave reviews and broke box office records. This tour follows his record breaking Back In The Game tour of 2013 which took in an incredible 129 shows - making it the biggest comedy tour in the world that year - having sold an unbelivabled 500,000 tickets in the UK and Ireland alone. His appearances on television include Michael McIntyre’s Comedy Roadshow, Live At The Apollo and the Royal Variety Performance.

Micky’s debut DVD, The Out Out Tour, was the number one newcomer in 2011.

For further information, visit www.sheffieldarena.co.uk or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com