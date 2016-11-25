Minions, reindeer and Shetland ponies at Bakewell Christmas market

Festive fun comes to Bakewell this weekend with 80 stalls, live reindeer and donkeys.

Stalls will be selling gins, locally brewed beers, seasonal gifts, crafts and baubles and much more. Street food includes a wood fired pizza oven and a log cabin smokehouse. Children can visit Santa’s grotto in the Old Original Bakewell Pudding Shop and have Shetland pony carriage rides with Santa’s eleves. The Minions will be on the market and at Bath Gardens at various times on Saturday afternoon while reindeer will be in Bath Gardens on Sunday afternoon.

For more details on Bakewell Christmas Market, visit www.whatsonbakewell.co.uk