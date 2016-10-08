Mixed marriage preparations look like ending in tears of laughter

Clare and Arjun are getting married, and you’re invited to the reception with all their family and friends.

It’s a celebration of a mixed marriage between a farmer’s girl and a city lad. Imagine Pip from The Archers marrying Sanjeev from the Kumars at No 42. What could possibly go wrong?

Of course, plenty does in the comedy drama My Big Fat Cowpat Wedding to be staged at Crich Glebe Field Centre on Saturday, October 15, at 7.30pm.

It’s not only the families of the bride and groom who are clashing, the city dwellers have got a bit of a shock being in the country and the rural folk are having a laugh at their expense. There are lots of neat twists and there’s even a Bhangra dance for everyone to join in at the end.

The show is suitable for viewers aged 12 and above.Advance tickets £10 (adult), £7 (16 years and under), contact 01773 853260 or david@joylane.org.uk. Tickets on door (if available) £12 (adult), £8.50 (16 years and under).