A night of ballet favourites with Nottingham Symphony Orchestra

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra will return to the city’s Royal Concert Hall on Saturday, November 11, for an evening of ballet classics.

The concert, to be conducted by Derek Williams, is called Romance And Ritual and it also features the Sandra Taylor School of Dance and the Keyworth School of Theatre Dance.

The concert starts at 7pm and features extracts from Tchaikovsky’s The Sleeping Beauty, Saint-Saens’s Dance Macabre, Prokofiev’s Montagues And Capulets, from his famous score for Romeo and Juliet, and the Nottingham live dance premiere of Stravinsky’s groundbreaking ballet score The Rite Of Spring.

Tickets are £6-£21 with concessions available. They are available at ww.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk or from www.trch.co.uk

You can also call the box office on 0115 98955555.