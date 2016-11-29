All White on the night at Belper music venue

The Queens Head in Belper is the venue for a gig on Thursday, December 1 by Andy White.

A global artist with a fan base far beyond his native Belfast, Andy is now resident in Australia and tours worldwide with a significant following in Canada, where he collaborates with another Queens Head favourite, Stephen Fearing. However, he now returns for a brief UK tour to coincide with the release of a new album Imaginary Lovers and a commemorative box set celebrating his astounding career.

A firm favourite on the Kershaw show back in the late 80s, songs like Religious Persuasion and Looking for James Joyce’s Grave quickly established him as a songwriter of enormous range with literary as well as literate qualities moving from sharp political commentary to lyrical improvisation.

For this gig, Andy will be supported by an acoustic line-up of Chesterfield’s finest Silk Road, who made a real impression on their Belper debut in October.

Doors open at 8pm and admission is £8.