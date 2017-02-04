Animal magic for all the family in orchestra’s Nottingham concert

Prepare for some Animal Magic when members of Nottingham Symphony Orchestra play at the Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham, on Sunday, April 2, from 6pm.

This will be a spectacular celebration of all creatures, great and small, providing fun for the whole family.

Join Nottingham Symphony Orchestra and friends for an unforgettable evening of music and dance - in support of local charity Hope Nottingham.

Thrill to the classic tale of Peter & The Wolf, laugh with delight at the UK premiere of A Propos D’Animaux – Much Ado About Animals, marvel at the balletic grace of The Firebird, lose yourself in the emotional intensity of Swan Lake (violin soloist Braimah Kanneh-Mason will be featured), and be

amazed at the conducting debut of 11-year-old Matthew Smith with the challenging Overture to Die Fledermaus!

From well-loved classics to new favourites, this will be a fabulous blend of music, dance and drama will entertain young and old alike. Frances Finn (BBC Radio Nottingham and Notts TV) will be your guide as you enjoy the show.

Nottingham Symphony Orchestra is delighted to be collaborating with Sandra Taylor School of Dance, a massed choir drawn from Nottinghamshire schools, Sally Galet (composer of A Propos D’Animaux), and Braimah Kanneh-Mason. The orchestra is are proud to support Hope Nottingham in its work to transform the lives of those in need.

Tickets are £22 - £12 plus discounts for under 16s, students and families. Go to www.trch.co.uk or you can 0115 989 5555.