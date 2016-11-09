Around the world in Derventio Brass concert

Derbyshire-based brass ensemble Derventio Brass will be performing at St Peter’s Church, Littleover, Derby, on Saturday, November 12.

This will be concert featuring music from around the world, in aid of PASH, supporting orphans, widows and the poor in Kenya.

Conducted by David Blackwell, the ensemble will also be joined in the concert by talented singing group Fusion.

The concert starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available from David Hargreaves on 07905 383541 or 01332 515048.

Tickets are £7/£4 (children under 18).