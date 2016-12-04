Award win for Bearded Theory Festival

The Derbyshire-based Bearded Theory has won the UK Festival Awards’ Best Small Festival at a prestigious ceremony, held at The Roundhouse in London.

A select few from the huge team that contribute to Bearded Theory’s success were there to pick it up in person.

Bearded Theory was also shortlisted finalist in three other categories; Best Family Festival (which they won in 2013), Best Toilets and The Extra Festival Activity Award, for their innovative and unique on site Festival School.

Bearded Theory co-organiser Rich Bryan said: “We are absolutely delighted to have been named the UK’s Best Family Festival at this year’s UK Festival Awards.

“This is a testament to the incredible hard work put in by all our staff and volunteers. We must also say a huge thank you to our hugely loyal festival-goers – they are the reason that we sell out year after year, and they are the inspiration which drives us to keep delivering the very best event we possibly can.”

Held in the grounds of beautiful Catton Hall on the Derbyshire/Staffordshire border, south of Burton-on-Trent, Bearded Theory Festival returns in 2017 for its tenth anniversary.

Headliners Skunk Anansie and Slaves will be joined on the Pallet (main) Stage by alternative rock/punk band The Alarm, Bearded Theory legends New Model Army, Pauline Black fronted Ska legends The Selecter, seminal hip-hop act Sugar Hill Gang & Furious Five, punk stalwarts Goldblade and festival favourites Ferocious Dog, alongside Kassasin Street, Flight Brigade, The Mocking Jays Jaya the Cat and many more.

The beautiful Woodland Stage will be headlined on Friday by multi-million selling Britpop survivors Cast. Northern Irish singer songwriter Foy Vance tops the bill on Saturday. Sunday will be closed by Sheffield’s finest and festival friends Reverend and the Makers, who specifically requested to make a Woodland Stage appearance.

Jon from Reverend & the Makers says: “If festivals were judged on vibe alone then Bearded Theory is the best in the world and we cannot wait to close the tenth anniversary”

Tickets for Bearded Theory’s Spring Gathering 2017 - taking place from May 25-28 and are on sale now via www.seetickets.com, or by calling the box office on 0871 220 0260.