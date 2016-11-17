Ball and Boe are together at the RCH

Catch Michael Ball and Alfie Boe in action at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on November 20-21 and then December 10.

The shows start at 7.30pm.

Two of the greatest voices in the world, the nation抯 leading musical theatre star, Michael Ball, and the nation抯 favourite tenor, Alfie Boe, are joining forces for the first time with a brand new album and live show - titled Together - featuring repertoire from the greatest Broadway shows as well as classical songs both Alfie and Michael have always wanted to record.

Call the box office for ticket availability on 0115 9895555.