Belper gig for Gong ace Sturt

Fresh from yet another successful tour with Gong, Dave Sturt returns to Belper, this time in collaboration with fellow composer and multi-instrumentalist Andy Bole for a gig at The Queens Head on January 20.

Accomplished on both guitar and bouzouki, Andy has also performed with Gong stalwarts in the shape of Daevid Allen’s Glissando Orchestra whilst taking time to compose for film and television and work with members of Fairport and ELO.

His album Ramshackle Pier was also voted instrumental album of the year by the influential FRoots magazine.

Dave Sturt has also been active on the solo front with the recent release of Dreams and Absurdities an album bursting with musical possibilities.

All in all, this should be an evening where musical virtuosity and imagination combine to produce something truly original.

Entry to the gig is £8.