Belper gig for MG Boulter

MG Boulter is the latest musical act appearing at The Queens Head in Belper on Saturday, October 15.

From Southend on Sea to The Catskill Mountains, Martin Boulter has followed an extraordinary musical journey.

A chance meeting with Simone Felice,late of The Felice Brothers, led to a string of musical collaborations promoting his virtuoso pedal steel guitar.

At the same time, Martin never left behind his Essex roots touring with his band The Lucky Strikes.

Whilst much has been made of his ‘Americana’ leanings , Martin prefers to talk of roots music and let’s not forget that Essex roots include Dr Feelgood ,Eddie and the Hot Rods and the legendary Hamsters.

Martin lives in The Thames Estuary and some of that bleak landscape seeps into his eloquent and compassionate songwriting with US-inflected music but very English sentiments and observations of life.

His latest album With Wolves the Lamb Will Lie is no exception and continues to draw critical plaudits.

On this occasion, Martin will be supported by a trio of fiddle,double bass and keyboards bringing an eclectic fusion of Catskills and Thames Valley air to Belper.

Admission is £7. Doors open at 8pm.