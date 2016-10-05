Benefit gig at Queens Head

The Queens Head in Belper hosts a We Shall Overcome benefit event on Saturday, October 8.

In fact Belper is hosting two evenings of excellent entertainment this weekend, with the first on Friday, October 7, at the Unitarian Chapel and the second on Saturday at The Queens Head, where the line-up includes Chesterfield’s finest in the form of Silk Road, Derby’s poet, novelist and performer Sophie Sparham and Carol Hodges, who is also part of Steve Ignorant’s Slice of Life.

Organisers of the event said: “Winter is just around the corner and with it the season when poverty cuts deepest. With an increasing number of working families faced with the familiar end of month choice between food bank or loan shark, it is important to support our local resources and with a nationwide weekend of music We Shall overcome sets out to do just that.

“Why not support both? Together we can do something to challenge the crippling effects of austerity - and have fun !”

Doors open at Saturday’s event at 8pm. There is a £5 suggested donation for entry, to cover costs. All proceeds go to Belper food bank. Food/toiletries donations are welcome.