Berry good evening in store with Matt and co

Comedian and musician Matt Berry brings his band The Maypoles to Nottingham’s Rescue Rooms on Thursday, November 4.

After a couple of key festival dates and a one-off intimate show at Hoxton’s legendary Music Hall in the summer, Matt Berry and The Maypoles are embarking on their The Small Hours Tour, which will showcase his album of the same name.

The band will perform a selection of songs from his new album along with choice cuts from his earlier releases Witchazel and Kill The Wolf.

Recorded at a spiritual retreat on the Kent coast, The Small Hours is Matt’s first album for two years and is released on the Acid Jazz label.