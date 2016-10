Paul Burton Productions presents Lucy Kay in Concert, at Derby’s Guildhall Theatre on Sunday, October 9, from 7.30pm.

Lucy shot to fame when she became the runner-up on ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent, in 2014.

Known for her outstanding classical soprano voice, Lucy will be joined by special guests, The Rockabellas.

Tickets cost £23.25, plus concessions. Call the box office on 01332 255800.