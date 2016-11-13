Blue is the colour at the RCH

Scottish veterans Deacon Blue are to perform a gig at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Tuesday, November 15, from 7.30pm.

Alongside over six million album sales, 12 UK Top 40 singles and two UK Number One albums, Deacon Blue’s tour coincides with the 25th anniversary of their platinum-selling 1991 album Fellow Hoodlums.

There is support from Lewis & Leigh. Tickets are £29.50-£39.50. For availability, you can call the box office on 0115 9895555.