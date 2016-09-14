BMT and juniors can be seen in concert

Belper Musical Theatre and Belper Junior Musical Theatre will be in action this week with performances at Belper Community Theatre.

The venue on John O’Gaunts Way hosts the performances, titled In Concert, on Friday and Saturday (September 16-17).

The evening performances start at 7.30pm with a Saturday matinee from 2.30pm.

Tickets are £10 (£8 concessions). Phone 01773 856190 or 07794 155581 for ticket details, or email jcoutram@btinternet.com

You can also go online at www.belpermusicaltheatre.co.uk