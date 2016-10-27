Bowie tribute show is the ultimate for fans of legend

The top tribute show Ultimate Bowie can be seen at Mansfield Palace Theatre on Saturday, October 29.

David Bowie frequently reinvented his music and image, and is widely regarded as one of the most influential innovators over the last five decades.

His sudden death in January of this year touched people all over the world.

Ultimate Bowie pays tribute to the work of this global superstar, in a show that is visually stunning and also vocally impressive.

Performer Ed Blaney takes the spotlight and leads an eight-piece band that takes you from David Bowie’s early years with hits such as Starman, through his remarkable career to songs like Let’s Dance, China Girl, and many more.

This is a show that is not to be missed.

Ultimate Bowie begins at 7.30pm at Mansfield’s Palace Theatre. Tickets are £17.94 all seats.

Call the box office on 01623 633133.