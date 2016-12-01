Brace of concerts for Derby Hospitals Choir

The members of Derby Hospitals Choir are hoping for a Christmas miracle, as they aim to raise £10,000 for new patient transport buggies in memory of one of their members.

The group will perform two concerts to raise funds for a pair of tandem scooters to take less mobile patients to all floors of the Royal Derby Hospital.

They are raising the money in memory of former hospital volunteer and popular choir member Charles Green (pictured), who was a familiar face behind the wheel of the existing buggy.

Louise Hill, chairman of the choir, said: “Charles had been a volunteer at the hospital for years, and he was such a strong supporter of the choir that it seemed the right thing to do.

“The new scooters will make a real difference for patients at the hospital, so it would be fantastic if we were able to raise the money to buy them.”

The choir, which has more than 100 members, will perform two festive concerts. The first will be at Derby Cathedral on Friday, December 2. The choir will be supported by Derwent Brass at this event, and auctioneer Charles Hanson will be the host for the evening.

Tickets cost £15 and are available from Foulds Music Shop, in Derby.

A second concert will take place at Broadway Church, in Derby, on Wednesday, December 7, when the group will be supported by Derby Hospital Band. Tickets for this event cost £7.50 and are available by calling choir chairman Louise Hill on 07983 127589 or emailing derbyhospitalschoir@hotmail.com. The ticket price includes seasonal refreshments.

Jean Green, Charles’s widow, who is also a volunteer at the Royal Derby Hospital, said: “I’m very pleased and proud that the choir have chosen to raise money in Charles’ memory. He really enjoyed singing in the choir and driving the buggy and would have been thrilled to hear of these efforts.”