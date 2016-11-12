Bragg and Henry on track for Nottingham visit

Billy Bragg and Joe Henry perform at Nottingham Playhouse on November 17.

Back in March Billy Bragg and Joe Henry boarded a train from Chicago to Los Angeles and, over the course of four days and 2,278 miles,recorded classic railroad songs in waiting rooms and on platforms.

They are now on tour to play songs from the journey, along with favourites from their own back catalogues.

Details are at 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk