Brewing up a great mix of acts for music festival

Over 40 acts will be live on three stages at BurtonFest 2017, so why not make the short trip down the A38 to see what’s on offer.

On Saturday, July 22, the National Brewery Centre in Burton upon Trent, will be hosting BurtonFest 2017 in association with its founder, Adam Cornes.

Confirmed Headline acts are Union J, The X Factor 2016 Winner Matt Terry, Roman Kemp (Capital FM Presenter), 90s Explosion featuring Rozalla, Urban Cookie Collective and Cappella.

Adam Cornes explained: “I have been hosting events showcasing the next generation of singers and bands all over the UK for the last four years.

“As a resident of Burton upon Trent I now want to focus on local artists as well as bringing other talented and headline performers to the town. BurtonFest is an exciting project that will hopefully grow each year and become an amazing annual event.”

Acts also now confirmed include: Relley C, Kirby, Next Stop Mars, The Verse, Ruby Sky and many more.

Many local bands from the East Midlands will also be appearing.

The National Brewery Centre is an excellent site to hold the event. The Main Stage is situated outdoors featuring main stream pop artists. The ViewMyGig Live Stage is situated in a large marquee featuring live indie/rock bands and The Acoustic Box is situated outdoors in Festival Street surrounded by festival stalls, the Merch Tent, outdoor bars, eateries and planned fairground attractions.

Annie Horne, managing director of Planning Solutions Ltd, which operates the National Brewery Centre, commented: “This is a fantastic new event for Burton and we are very pleased to be hosting it in partnership with the creator, Adam Cornes. It really will have something for everyone and will be a great day of live music.”

General admission tickets at £20 or ‘four for three’ group tickets at £60 can be booked online at www.nationalbrewerycentre.co.uk or by calling 01283 532880.

Meet & Greet VIP tickets, Golden Circle or Disabled and Carer tickets can be purchased at www.burtonfest.co.uk.