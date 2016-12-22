Bumper Christmas week of music at The Diamond

There will be a bumper Christmas week of music in store at The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

On Friday, December 23, you can see A Foreigner’s Journey with their tribute to the best of both bands, followed by Definitely Mightbe with an Oasis and Stone Roses tribute on Christmas Eve.

Enjoy a Rolling Stones tribute when The Stones appear at the Stoney Street-based venue on Boxing Day, then there’s a visit on December 27 from Trouble Maker and Rob Williams with the tribute to Olly Murs and Robbie Williams.

The Sex Pistols Experience are the guest performers on December 30 and then year ends on New Year’s Eve with a gig from The Bryan Adams Experience.

See www.thediamonduk.com for more.