Bumper week in store at The Flowerpot

Popa Chubby will be providing the music entertainment at The Flowerpot in Derby on Thursday, January 26.

Popa Chubby, born Ted Horowitz, has been hard rocking the blues in his fierce and soulful way for more than 25 years. Over the course of a career that dates back to 1994, he has been a force to be reckoned with on the guitar, and his tempestuous, soulful playing has never been more powerful.

Marillion fans are in for a treat on Friday, January 27, when the tribute band StillMarillion comes to the King Street venue.

Recognised as one of the best tribute bands to Marillion and specifically the classic Fish era, StillMarillion will be making their first appearance at the Flowerpot.

StillMarillion pay tribute to the classic eighties “Fish era” of Marillion. Formed in 2008 from a love of the band’s early material, the band is comprised of four talented and experienced musicians who accurately recreate the complex, intricate sounds of early Marillion. Together with a vocalist with an authentic Scottish accent who sings the songs with intense passion and emotion, it’s a formidable combination.

Roxy Magic (pictured) pay homage to the music of Roxy Music and Bryan Ferry on Saturday, January 28.

Making their second appearance at the Flowerpot, Roxy Magic are as seen on TV and endorsed by Bryan Ferry himself. All the hits are flawlessly performed in this authentic tribute show.

Finally, on Tuesday, January 31, there’s the chance to enjoy a set by Joey Landreth, who will be dropping as part of his The Whiskey Tour.

Born and raised on the Canadian prairies, Joey Landreth has grown up with a guitar in his hands. Working as a side man through his teens and early 20s Joey grew up on the road, playing music across genres from gospel to country.

In 2016 Joey is launching his solo career. With the rare ability to be at once vulnerable and open yet seriously blow audiences away with his musical proficiency, Joey’s career as an independent artist is expected to rise to great heights quickly.

Doors open at 8pm for all of the gigs. Admission is £12 for Popa Chubby, £10 for StillMarillion, £10 for Roxy Magic and £12 for Joe Landreth.

Advance tickets are available from The Flowerpot and RAW Promotions, as well as online at www.rawpromo.co.uk