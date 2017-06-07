Bumper weekend in store at The Diamond

The Diamond in Sutton-in-Ashfield will host three more top gigs this weekend.

On Friday, June 9, you can see Free At Last. This tribute band plays the songs of Free and Bad Company in such an authentic way, they will have you believing you aren’t at a tribute gig at all.

The Stoney Street venue welcome Rainbow Rising for a gig there on Saturday, June 10.

Formed in 1999, this band performs a tribute not only to the unique Rainbow sound, but also to the visual spectacle that was Rainbow live on stage.

Then on Sunday, June 11, there’s a Sunday Showcase, offering another free night of fabulous local music.

This month’s performers will be Starscreen, Fast Car to Florence and Shadow of Acolyte, all Nottinghamshire bands that are eager to showcase their musical prowess.

For more on the gigs and the venue, you can go to www.thediamonduk.com