Catch Creeper at Rock City

Up and coming rock band Creeper will play a number of shows across the UK in November and December, including a visit to Rock City in Nottingham on November 29.

Creeper’s rise continued with the recent news that they’ve been nominated for Best British Newcomer at the Kerrang! Awards and Best New Band at the Metal Hammer Golden Gods Awards.

Having recently toured with Andy Black, supported Funeral For A Friend at their final show, and hit the Slam Dunk and Camden Rocks festivals, Creeper’s upcoming UK and Ireland tour dates confirm them as a band on the rise.