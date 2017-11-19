Charlatans begin UK tour in the area

The Charlatans start their full UK tour at Nottingham’s Rock City on November 29.

The band will play 11 dates across the country in total, taking in Brixton Academy on December 9 before finishing in Belfast on December 11.

The band - Mark Collins on guitar, Martin Blunt on bass, Tim Burgess vocals and Tony Rogers on keyboards - will be joined by The Verve’s Pete Salisbury on drums

The band releases their latest album in May.

Different Days features an array of special guests including Paul Weller, Johnny Marr and New Order’s Stephen Morris and received rave reviews.

