Check out Alison Rayner Quintet on visit to Nottingham venue

The Alison Rayner Quintet will headline the Jazztrane in Nottingham on October 13.

Bass player and composer Alison Rayner has been playing jazz and other styles of music since the mid 1970s.

In the 80s, she spent five years with the critically acclaimed jazz/Latin group the Guest Stars, touring all the major international jazz venues and festivals, also recording three albums with them.

She currently leads ARQ, her contemporary jazz quintet, who have built a substantial and wide ranging audience over the past two years for their “deliciously upbeat, groovy and thoughtful jazz” (Jazz UK).

They released their acclaimed debut album August in 2014. Don’t miss out on their visit to the area.