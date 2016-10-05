Choir marks the Bard’s anniversary

The Derwent Singers’ next concert is on Saturday, October 8, from 7.30pm, part of the ongoing Shakespeare 400 commemorations.

They will perform a programme of music from Shakespeare’s time, plus settings by Vaughan Williams, Christopher Brown, György Orbán, Richard Roddis and others.

The venue is St George’s Church, Church Lane, Ticknall.

Tickets are £10. Contact tickets@derwentsingers.org.uk or 01283 561826.

The conductor will be Richard Roddis (pictured).