Christmas concert for Sitwell Singers

The Sitwell Singers’ next concert is to take place on Monday, December 12, from 7.30pm.

The venue is St John the Evangelist Church, Bridge Street, Derby.

Join the SItwell Singers for a Christmas celebration of carols, songs and readings. The programme includes music by Chilcott, Gjeilo and Sweelinck. There will also be the opportunity to join in some festive favourites.

Tickets are £10 (under 16s free), available from www.sitwellsingers.org.uk, 01332 662519, Foulds music shop or on the door.