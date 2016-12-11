Christmas time with The Halle

One of the country’s top orchestras will make its latest visit to Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on Wednesday, December 14, for a festive treat.

The Halle Christmas Concert will be conducted by Steven Bell and will feature American tenor soloist Noah Stewart (pictured).

The popular annual concert includes a wide range of seasonally-themed pieces. These include the Prelude and Polonaise from Rimsky-Korsakov’s Christmas Eve, extracts from Tchaikovsky’s The Nutcracker, the famous Troika from Prokofiev’s Lieutenant Kije Suite, plus Leroy Anderson’s Sleigh Ride, Nigel Hess’s A Christmas Overture, Silent Night, The Christmas Song and Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas, among others.

Call the box office for ticket details on 0115 9895555.